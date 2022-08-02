The GTT races continue to skip even in summer, despite the reduced hours Ambrosio (CGIL): «A shame. In Valchiusella there is the game of three cards “

ivrea

“Seeing citizens crying at the bus stop is truly an unspeakable shame.” Giovanni Ambrosio, trade union representative of the Filt CGIL of Ivrea, has a firm voice. It was Saturday 23 when driving a GTT bus he passed in Piazza Freguglia in Ivrea, where some workers, mostly women, were waiting for the 1 pm bus. It was 4.15 pm they were headed for Albiano and Bollengo.

«The point – he continues – is that you have to get to the table before the summer to plan a reduced service, which can cover one country every hour, perhaps, but actually doing it. Because the holidays must be made, but it cannot affect citizenship in this way ”.

The summer cut of the races, partly anticipated at the end of June, was not enough to avoid the ghost races of GTT: present on time, but not actually carried out. On Thursday, for example, about fifty skipped. Phenomenon for which the transport company received a fine of half a million euros for the month of April alone. And that led the exasperated citizens to even involve the prosecutor of Ivrea, with a complaint, which resulted in an investigation against unknown persons for interruption of public service.

According to Ambrosio, however, fines change little for citizens. «The citizen – he explains – does not care about the sanction, the citizen wants the service. Unfortunately today we are not even able to guarantee reduced hours. The responsibilities for this are at all levels: starting from those who should from the top ones, such as the Mobility Agency which first approves a reduction in hours but then does not check that it is respected, and then there is the policy, especially the regional one, which knows very well the conditions of transport in the Ivrea conurbation. Unfortunately, the complaints come mainly from those who pay the subscriptions. Citizens tell us: with some more checks, maybe we could buy a new bus. We would have had a PNRR project already done, that of the electricity conurbation proposed by CGIL, CISL and UIL a few years ago, but no one has bothered to propose it ».

Coming out of the Ivrea conurbation, a school case is Valchiusella. Dove Metropolitan city has just announced that it has strengthened the service with a couple of new rides. «Too bad – adds Ambrosio -, that they did so by making the 6.05 am“ disappear ”from Traversella, which also charged the inhabitants of Vico and Brosso. It was the twin race of the one that still starts today from Inverso, upon arriving at the Bettolino passengers exchanged and one continued towards Castellamonte, the other towards Ivrea. Now only the one for Ivrea remains ».

If you forget the basic needs, imagine the opportunities for development of the territory. Valchiusella, as it is known, is not reached by any bus on Sunday. «One could think – explains Ambrosio -, with a view to relaunching that unspoiled and wonderful valley for tourism, of a couple of summer races from Ivrea station for Sunday. It would be enough to talk to hoteliers and sector operators to think about these things ». –