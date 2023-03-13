At this moment there is uncertainty in the country, not only because of issues that affect people’s pockets, such as unemployment and inflation, but also because of what will happen to the National Government, indicated political analyst Elisabeth Ungar, former director of Transparencia por Colombia. .

He pointed out that the national government and President Gustavo Petro send confusing messages that produce uncertainty in the population, and that the economic issue does not stop generating concern among businessmen.

Ungar said that, unlike the first months of the government in which President Petro was conciliatory, he has returned to polarizing speech, for which the analyst considers it unpredictable.

He also indicated that a risk that he sees is how much more some ministers are going to put up with, forcing new changes in the cabinet, in addition to the recent departure of the heads of Education, Alejandro Gaviria; Culture, Patricia Ariza; and Sport, María Isabel Urrutia, since she believes that President Petro could end up appointing people who are more like them and with tougher ideological positions.

In this sense, Ungar also considered that at this point it is unlikely that the Head of State will make a turn in his way of governing, for example, to counteract his decline in the polls. He even believes that the first President could become even more radical in his positions.

EL NUEVO SIGLO: How do you see the political moment in the country and for the National Government, which faces strong opposition to the reforms that it proposes and to the peace policy? And, incidentally, there was a scandal with the President’s son?

ELISABETH KIDS DIAPER: I see a complex panorama for the Government and for the country. In other words, the country is clearly going through a difficult time, with a lot of uncertainty due to issues of unemployment, inflation, etc., which are very worrying.

The uncertainty does have to do with some confusing messages from the Government, with some messages that, for example, are worrying for the private sector; a polarizing discourse of rich and poor, of oligarchs and the people, in short. I think that has many people very concerned.

I think the President is very unpredictable, just as he began with a rather conciliatory speech in the first months of his government, for example, the speech on the balcony (in the Casa de Nariño) was the complete opposite.

So I see a complex scenario for the country, I see a scenario that is becoming more complicated for the government. A very active Attorney General in opposition to many of the issues included in the projects related to total peace.

The President insists on asking to lift arrest warrants for members of the dissidences, the Attorney General has said no. So there is a series of conflicts being generated that do not have to do, as on other occasions, for example, as in the previous government of a Prosecutor’s Office and a Prosecutor’s Office related to the government, but the Prosecutor one would say that he is doing his job, but In addition, it is making the path of the President very difficult in his flagship project, which is total peace.

I see the whole issue of the different forms of massive popular demonstrations as difficult, with a very strong deterioration of public order. In conclusion, I see a difficult scenario for the country and I see a very difficult scenario for the Government.

ENS: In several polls the image of President Petro has fallen, could it be that the honeymoon with the electorate that accompanied him ended? Do you think that the Government can give a steer and redirect, encouraging those who today do not approve the management And are they pessimistic about what is happening in the country?

EUB: If you had asked me this five months ago, I would have said yes, the President is willing to make a turn. At this point he would think that he is not going to make a turn, and unlike he is going to become more and more radical in his speech and possibly in his performances.

ENS: Do you think that the regional elections in October will exacerbate the positions of the national government and the opposition?

EUB: I have not thought about it that way, I think that there is an electoral situation that makes things even more complex because there is clearly going to be a dispute, which I would not call it a conflict, to take over the territories. Let’s not forget that the issue is in the territories.

And already with two opposition parties (Centro Democrático and Cambio Radical), a Germán Vargas who clearly entered active politics again, despite the fact that in recent years he had said that he had retired. He is becoming a very strong political player again.

It is very possible that these parties coalesce to win governorships and mayoralties in key places, either because of the size of the cities or because they are critical areas for the Government to have more possibilities of action.

So it is going to be a complex issue, I think that the bureaucracy is practically distributed, since positions still need to be distributed, of course, such as embassies and consulates, but the bureaucratic distribution was done anyway, unless there are big changes in the cabinet .

And that is another risk that I see, I don’t know how long some ministers are going to hold out and it is possible that they will make some appointments that will harden the outlook even more. That is to say, that he appoints ministers to some people much more related to the President with very hard ideological positions.

Regarding the regional elections, I think that it will be a very important fight for the government and for the opposition because they are going to measure forces, and they will measure forces very shortly after the inauguration of the President, a year later.