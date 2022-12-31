Crash in Oregne di Sospirolo and the car catches fire. The toll is that of an injured person, who was transported to the hospital with medium-gravity injuries by the 118 helicopter. An Opel went off the road on an icy stretch and crashed, without involving other vehicles. A fire broke out in the engine compartment, which was extinguished with the help of a fire extinguisher and the intervention of the fire brigade. The driver was transported to the Santa Maria del Prato hospital in Feltre.