I sigh, he goes off the road and the car catches fire

I sigh, he goes off the road and the car catches fire

Crash in Oregne di Sospirolo and the car catches fire. The toll is that of an injured person, who was transported to the hospital with medium-gravity injuries by the 118 helicopter. An Opel went off the road on an icy stretch and crashed, without involving other vehicles. A fire broke out in the engine compartment, which was extinguished with the help of a fire extinguisher and the intervention of the fire brigade. The driver was transported to the Santa Maria del Prato hospital in Feltre.

See also  Enrico Fierro, an "uncomfortable" journalist and in search of the truth between the 'Ndrangheta and the bad business of the South, dies

