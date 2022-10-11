Listen to the audio version of the article

Prison work, especially the more formative and professionalizing work carried out for companies and cooperatives outside the penitentiary administration, remains a chance for a few.

Virtuous initiatives are not lacking, but the numbers are small. The inmates involved at the end of June 2022 were only 4.5% of those present in the institutions (2,473 out of 54,841), a percentage in line with previous years. They are also concentrated in some areas of Italy, in particular Lombardy and Veneto. Work employed by the penitentiary administration is much more widespread, which, according to data from the Ministry of Justice, at the end of June 2022, concerned almost 30% of those present and concerned 87% of “employed” prisoners. For the most part, however, these are not very qualifying activities (cleaning, laundry, etc.) and not of long duration as they are assigned on a rotating basis. In recent years, participation in professional courses has decreased. The pandemic certainly weighed (in the first semester of 2020 38 courses completed), but the decline had already started in 2010-2011.

The knots of work

Territorial disparities, difficulties in coordinating times with those of the prison and in harmonizing the needs of two different worlds, are the main obstacles to overcome. For inmates, working means financial income, professional skills, profitable use of time in prison, the chance of reintegration. For society, reduction of the risk of recidivism and therefore greater security.

“Despite the tax and social security relief provided by the Smuraglia law, unfortunately there are few entrepreneurs interested in investing – explains Cosima Buccoliero, director of the Turin prison and who, in Milan, had directed the model prison of Bollate -. Prison, however, is also a buffer. It should bend more to the needs of entrepreneurs. A different approach is needed and the risks of greater flexibility must be accepted. It’s worth it. “

The territorial differences are wide as revealed by the breakdown of the tax breaks provided for by the Smuraglia law. Over 65% of the amounts relating to 2022 (9.2 million) in fact concern companies and cooperatives located in Lombardy (3.3 million) and in the Veneto-Friuli Venezia Giulia-Trentino Alto Adige area (2.7 million).