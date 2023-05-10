I, The State

Luis Humberto Tovar Trujillo

On the occasion of the outlandish declarations of the one who announces himself as the representative of Colombia, where he claimed to be the “head of State, and head of the Attorney General of the Nation”, I have once again reread a work by Nicolas Maria Lopez Calera entitled “YO, THE STATE”.

“To the state as a substance and not as an accident, but in any case, a radically democratic state, that is, founded on the highest levels of equality and freedom of individuals and social groups.” (sic)

It seems that the State is today a hot potato in the hands of corrupt politicians, of all kinds, where those who speak and preach the most against corruption, do not stop being more than whitewashed sepulchres, incapable of leading the transformation of the state, because the raison d’être of survival, corruption, would disappear, and the theoreticians of the State are also going down that path.

Go to the expression “The State is me” (I am the state) is he motto of absolutism coined by the king of France and Navarra Louis XIV (1638-1715) from 1643 until his death.

According to historians, the statement “I am the State” was pronounced by King Louis XIV when he saw the disagreement that the court in Paris had regarding the approval of the edicts presented by the monarch. The phrase indicates how absurd Louis XIV saw the discussion, since he expected all his proposals to be accepted without question.

The phrase “I am the State” summarizes the conception of the divine right to govern that the king or monarch had from birth, transmitted by inheritance, which placed him above the law.

Louis XIV, also known as “the Sun King”, represents the height of the historical period known as monarchical absolutism, which was characterized by the concentration of all power in the monarch or ruler.

Quite a lot of time has elapsed, and even centuries, to appear in our country as an integral part of the populist and demagogue pandemic of 21st century socialism, which is also called cultural communism, embodied in Petro, who assumes per se, to be part of divine right , suckled by the breasts of the divinity that only exists in his imagination, and believe himself superior to everyone, even the State itself, in the face of the refusal to approve his insane proposals, and without questioning.

Proposals as if he were a monarch, recently updated with his trip to Spain and Portugal, and those of his consort to London.

The conception of the divine right to govern that the king or monarch had from birth, transmitted by inheritance, which placed him above the law, is what the new Colombian monarch has longed for, in that vulgar resentment, for not having inherited the means of transmission of the monarchy, which placed it above the law, as is the claim of the monarch of the Historical Pact.

He wants to take the monarchical processes by assault, in fact repeated ways, and appear promoting State absolutisms, when it is needed, it is a minimal state, less state, and less intervention. More freedom and more order.