This was announced by the President of El Salvador through his Twitter account, after he made headlines for his story and the clashes with Gustavo Petro.

The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, who in the last few hours made a publication via Twitter specifically stating that he believes that “I will go on vacation to Colombia. This, by sharing a publication from a recognized media titled “The miracle of Bukele”, where he tells his story and the different confrontations he has had with the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro.

It should be noted that last Thursday, both leaders exchanged messages again on the same social network. There, Bukele accused Petro of “attacking” the “internal affairs” that are being implemented in his country, El Salvador, and his person, to which Petro responded to Bukele after the Salvadoran president wrote on Twitter that «does not understand his obsession with El Salvador» and that he involved Nicolás Petro, son of the Colombian president, involved in a scandal for allegedly receiving money from drug traffickers for his father’s campaign, money that did not reach that destination.

«Here there is the presumption of innocence, a universal principle. Here the president does not remove judges or magistrates; he fights for a more autonomous and stronger justice (…) here in Colombia we deepen democracy (and) we do not destroy it », published Petro. In response, Bukele wrote: “Presumption of innocence? I imagine that he has never accused any of his opponents. Colombians will know if that is true or another lie, which already seems to be addicted to them.

Petro had commented on a CNN news item in which it was noted that “prosecutors in New York alleged that high-ranking Bukele officials made a pact with the gangs. In exchange for better terms, the gangs will lower the murder rate to make it look like their tough approach to crime was working.”

«Better than making government pacts under the table it is that Justice can make them on the table without deception and in search of Peace, “wrote the Colombian president this Thursday on Twitter.

The exchange of messages started at the beginning of this month, after Petro assured in a public act that “the terrible photos – I can’t get into other countries – of the concentration camp in El Salvador, full of young people can be seen on networks , thousands and thousands, imprisoned that gives one chills ».

In those days, the Images of the transfer of 2,000 alleged gang members to the Center for the Confinement of Terrorism (Cecot)a maximum security prison for 40,000 prisoners, to 2,000 alleged gang members.

EFE source