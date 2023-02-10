Every February 15, the world community around pediatric cancer commemorates World Childhood Cancer Day; In Colombia, some social organizations that work to improve the quality of life of cancer patients and their companions have joined forces to develop and implement the campaign “I want to be great, I want to be like you”, which seeks to sensitize society civil society, organizations and especially the caregivers of our children about the warning signs and symptoms for a timely diagnosis of childhood cancer.

Cancer is one of the main causes of mortality in childhood and adolescence, entering the top 5 worldwide.

It is estimated that in the country about 2,200 cases of childhood cancer are registered annually, of which at least 750 cases are misdiagnosed or not diagnosed on time, which leads to death.

The most common types of childhood cancer are leukemias, brain cancer, lymphoma, and solid tumors such as neuroblastoma and Wilms tumors. In the majority they can be cured and to a great extent it depends on a correct and timely diagnosis, accompanied by an effective treatment.

The survival of each patient with childhood cancer is long and full of challenges, not only for him, but for his family and the health system, and involves attending highly complex treatment centers located in the country’s capitals.

This generates a complete change in family dynamics, which modifies the place of residence and increases living costs, generating delays in treatment, interruptions and in some cases, even abandonment, thus affecting adherence to treatment.

warning signs

The World Health Organization establishes that childhood cancer is accompanied by a series of warning symptoms such as prolonged fever, vomiting without an apparent cause, persistent headache, the presence of masses, bone pain or weight loss and, in general, any change It goes on without any clear explanation.

Symptoms that can be detected by families and by duly trained primary health care professionals.

Once detected, you should go to the pediatrician, the health center or the child’s medical service so that a proper diagnosis can be made.

Cali

According to data from the Vigicáncer childhood cancer clinical outcome monitoring system, the 5-year survival of children under 15 years of age is around 65%.

This percentage differs according to the level of insurance. In the case of the regime, the survival rate is 59% and for the contributory regime, it is 68%.

The diagnosis of new cases was 178 patients in 2020, 193 patients in 2021, and 186 patients in 2022. In other words, the average for the last 3 years was 186 patients.

Ley 1388

Law 1388 of 2010 was regulated, which ensures “for the right to life of children with cancer in Colombia.” Optimizes services, timely diagnosis and early referral, access to diagnosis, creation of the childhood cancer care network and the national registry of childhood cancer, as well as the social support service for minors with cancer.

This law was complemented by the Jacobo Law (Decree 1389 of 2010), regulated by Decree 647 of 2022, which seeks to “prioritize the flow of resources to health service providers for minors with presumed or confirmed diagnosis of cancer.”

With this law, what is sought is to ensure the financial continuity of the institutions that care for children with this painful disease.

Additionally, this same regulatory decree indicates that care in pediatric oncology will be comprehensive, priority and continuous, the latter in relation to that it be given without delays and barriers of any kind; without explaining in its text how this regulation will make the law effective.

In figures

– 400,000 children between the ages of 0 and 19 are diagnosed with cancer each year. Childhood Cancer is one of the main causes of death in many countries and the second in Colombia. (on the Paho page it says that there are 280 thousand)

– Five-year survival varies substantially from country to country, ranging from 20% to 80%, being lower in low- and middle-income countries.

– The great challenge for the country has been the reduction of high mortality from childhood cancer and the increase in survival, which is estimated at 5 years around 65% in Colombia; however, the advances are still not significant when compared with the survival probabilities of higher-income countries. (80% to 90%).

