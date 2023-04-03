[서울=뉴시스] Channel S entertainment ‘Attack Sisters’ notice 2023.04.03. (Photo = Provided by Channel S ‘Attack on Sisters’) [email protected] *Resale and DB prohibited

[서울=뉴시스]Jeong Jin-ah, intern reporter = The unfortunate story of Kang Eun-il, who has been cleared of false accusations but still suffering, is revealed.

Kang Eun-il, who is active as a musical actor, comes to the Channel S entertainment ‘Attack Sisters’, which will be broadcast at 8:20 pm on the 4th.

The same musical actor, Kim Ho-young, greets her enthusiastically, saying, “A brother I know has come.” Kang Eun-il said, “She played the same role as a senior in the musical ‘Aida’ in 2016,” and she conveyed her relationship with Kim Ho-young, and Kim Ho-young said, “I already did it in 2005.” emphasizes that he is a presidential senior.

Kang Eun-il conveys his serious concerns, saying, “I want to be imprinted as an actor Kang Eun-il, not a person who was victimized by false accusations of sexual harassment.” Previously, Kang Eun-il was indicted for indecent assault and suspended his activities, and after enduring a long court battle and five months in prison, he was acquitted by the Supreme Court and was cleared of his false accusation.

Kang Eun-il, who confessed what kind of difficult times he had been through, recalled difficult memories of that time, saying, “After being arrested in the court in the first trial, I got off all of the projects I was scheduled to appear in, and I was notified of contract termination by the agency shortly after.”

Park Mi-sun is sad, saying, “Everything is bad,” and Jang Young-ran is shocked, saying, “What is this?” As the full story of the incident is revealed, Kang Eun-il’s eyes become red.

◎Sympathy Media Newsis [email protected]