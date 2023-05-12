I want to be the cause of change in the society: Sonia Hussain

Lahore: Pakistani actress Sonia Hussain said in an interview that she wants to become a cause of change in the society and not just a heroine in the industry.

Regarding her role in the film ‘Dadal’, she says that people like her in such a role and she considers herself lucky to be offered such a role.

Before this film, I had only picked up a toy gun as a child, but because of ‘Daadal’, I got the chance to learn how to use a gun.

I didn’t just come to be a heroine in the industry, I want to convey the message of change in the society.

Recently the film ‘Dadal’ was released in which she played the role of a Baloch boxer from Lyari. This movie is directed by Abu Aliha.