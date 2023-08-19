‘I want to know that’ Fifty Fifty member’s family “If you don’t become a singer, you won’t go back”

(Source = SBS ‘I want to know that’ capture)

How did Fifty Fifty, who was about to take an emergency, break his wings?

On the 19th, SBS ‘I Want to Know’ focused on the controversy over the girl group Fifty Fifty under the theme of ‘Billboard and girl groups’.

Fifty Fifty debuted in November last year and rose to stardom with the release of “Cupid” in January. In particular, the song heralded the birth of a global singer, causing a bigger trend abroad than in Korea.

However, all activities were suspended in June when Fifty Fifty filed a lawsuit to terminate the exclusive contract with Attrax.

Regarding this, Attrax said, “It seems that there is an adult controlling it from behind, and there is evidence.” The people suspected of gaslighting are Mr. Ahn, the CEO of The Giverse, and Mr. Baek, the director of The Giverse, who produced ‘Cupid’ in general.

The production team made an appointment to hear Ahn’s position and visited the company, but Baek took his place because of tooth pain. Mr. Baek said, “The CEO of Attract entrusted us with most things. From the selection of trainees to the composition of the world view once the members of the debut group were confirmed, A&R, music release and publicity, he was in charge of everything.”

He added, “It is a project that I put all my heart and soul into. I suffered from financial difficulties for two years until the album ‘Cupid’ was released. I was really surprised when I heard that 8 billion was invested. The debut album is 1 billion, and ‘Cupid’ is about 1.2 billion. Including other expenses, it would be about 2.5 billion,” he said, expressing disbelief.

An informant who watched their workshop said, “The kids are not at fault. Children only know dancing and singing,” he said. “Ahn said that a girl group was not the final goal. He said that he was going to do music IP business and that ‘Fifty Fifty’ was not going well, so he was going to close the business. I did, but ‘Cupid’ did so well.”

He continued, “As the former CEO was also known, it wasn’t like he was treating her like a daughter. I’ve never been to an end-of-month evaluation. I think the only thing I can do is to make money because the song is doing well. I don’t know why she suddenly called me daddy,” she said, revealing her complicated mind, saying, “I just tried to organize it, but it was strange that both of them called me father.”

The families of Fifty Fifty members also showed their misery. A’s family said, “CEO Jeon is like an object of fear to children. Because all of our children felt it. I have to live with this agency for 7 more years, but I don’t think I can endure it.”

B’s family also said, “The word says to come back, but this is how public opinion is made and everyone is told to come back. That’s even scarier.”

C’s family said, “The settlement seems to be incidental. One day, I ran out of the agency while having a really hard time. I had a seizure due to a panic disorder, and I fainted and woke up with a respiratory system,” he said. When my parents brought me food, I was insulted by throwing out all the side dishes and telling the members to pick it up myself.”

He added, “It’s money, and if I didn’t become a singer, I wouldn’t have done it, and they said that they didn’t want to go back.”

On the other hand, on the 16th, Fifty Fifty submitted a written opinion to the effect of ‘no intention to reach an agreement with the agency’ to the Seoul Central District Court. In addition, on the 17th, the next day, the former CEO was sued for breach of trust.