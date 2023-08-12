‘I want to know that’ Jinju sleeping pill death, murder, not suicide?… The truth in a wine glass

(Source = SBS ‘I want to know that’ capture)

Suicide or murder?

On SBS ‘I Want to Know That’, which aired on the 12th, she focused on the ‘Pearl sleeping pill death case’ and started digging into the secrets contained in the mug.

On February 6, 2014, around 10:00 am, an incident in which Park Young-seok (pseudonym) died occurred in Jinju, Gyeongsangnam-do. The place of discovery was the house of his mistress Shin Seon-mi (pseudonym). At the time, Shin stated that she tried to commit suicide with her, but she survived alone.

The two developed an internal relationship while selling fruit at a distance of 100m from the market. However, this fact became known and the relationship was sorted out. The incident happened a week later. While fighting over the relationship, Young-seok assaulted Shin, and Shin called Young-seok to his house to solve it.

Mr. Shin, who was hospitalized at the time, contacted Mr. Young-seok, but he did not reach him, and eventually contacted his mother. Because she assaulted Mr. Shin, she got into a physical fight with Mr. Shin and her brother.

In the end, Mr. Yeong-seok picked up his mother on his way to work and went to Mr. Shin’s house without turning off the engine, saying he would be back soon. However, when she did not come out after an hour and a half, she called the police and eventually Mr. Young-seok was found dead.

At that time, Shin did not open the door even when the police and ambulance were dispatched. The door, which had not been opened for 40 minutes, opened only when her husband came. At that time, Mr. Yeong-deok was in a state of unconsciousness after hanging himself, and Mr. Shin said that he cut the gas valve to commit suicide together.

The autopsy showed that Young-seok died of suffocation due to compression of the cervical region, and there were no signs of resistance. The reason for this was that it could not be a murder because the power would be dispersed if it was wound with 4 lines.

However, a large amount of three drugs, including zolpidem, which has sleeping pills, were detected in Young-seok’s body. It was also reported that Shin was prescribed a month’s worth of sleeping pills at the psychiatrist before the incident. Regarding this, Mr. Shin stated that he was angry during the conversation and took a large amount of sleeping pills, which he used to eat, but Mr. Yeong-deok, who saw them, took them and ate them himself, and soon hung himself.

However, family and acquaintances said that Young-seok was never the kind of person who would make an extreme choice. The police also questioned the case, but it was concluded with a simple death in seven months. And in 2020, when the prosecution prosecuted Mr. Shin, the simple death case turned into murder. However, the court upheld the acquittal in September.

Although the ingredients of the medicine came out of Mr. Young-seok’s cup, it was considered difficult to be incapable of resisting within 20 minutes of taking a sleeping pill in the form of a pill. However, experts explained that these drugs would be stronger if they had a synergistic effect with alcohol, and the response would have come faster if Young-seok had not taken sleeping pills on an empty stomach. I thought it could be done in 10 minutes.

In particular, the plinth where Mr. Young-seok hanged himself was not hung from the ceiling, but was placed on top of an 80cm-high drawer as an uninstalled product. Regarding Young-seok, who died sitting and hanging himself, experts said, “There is a possibility, but it is difficult to support a person with this. This kind of tension cannot lead to people.”

In addition, it was difficult to rule out the possibility that the 4 times the line was wound by the autopsy doctor was not formed by winding it 4 times, but was a fingernail mark made to save himself. So, there is a possibility that number 4 is not a trace of suicide, but a trace of resistance.

Regarding the drug from Young-seok’s mug, Shin guessed that he had missed it in the process of asking to die together, and that he had spit it out after eating a large amount at once. However, after extracting and examining the spilled wine on the carpet, it was analyzed that a significant amount of the drug had been dissolved in the wine in the cup.

An expert said, “The tablet form is sticking to the tablet. However, since there was no such thing, it is presumed that they ate it as powder. If it was expressed as a blood concentration of that level for a short moment, it would have been powder because it was much higher in powder than in tablets. It is possible if the drug concentration in the ridiculous blood is powdered.”

Also, a fork with white powder on the tip was found at the scene. Experts analyzed that it must have been mixed with powder. However, fork identification was not carried out at the time, and it was not even recovered from the site.

In particular, regarding the cutting of the gas hose, which Mr. Shin claims is evidence of an accompanying suicide, the expert said, “The pressure is not high, so it does not seem to be such a threatening situation.” Young-seok’s brother-in-law also said, “After 40 minutes of arguing, the door opened, and then I heard a clicking sound. It was the sound of scissors cutting a hose.”

Regarding the reason for the court’s acquittal, the lawyers said, “The biggest thing is the opinion of the autopsy. Isn’t that the first evidence? It seems that the autopsy doctor’s opinion was meaningfully accepted,” he said. The same goes for the autopsy,” he expressed regret.

