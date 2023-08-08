“I want to work for Huila”: Rodrigo Lara

Rodrigo Lara Sánchez is touring the department of Huila, socializing his government proposals to reach the Huila Governor’s Office. His work, experience and good management endorse it.

By: Maria Camila Mosquera M.

After passing through the Mayor’s Office of Neiva, where his good management for the city stood out and his career as a candidate for the vice presidency of Colombia, the doctor Rodrigo Lara Sánchez bets on the Governor’s Office of Huila, where he will work hand in hand with the 37 municipalities .

How has that step been between having been mayor of Neiva, candidate for vice-presidency and now candidate for governor of the department of Huila?

In life I have worked for the service, as a doctor serving this region and with great pride, in the academic part as a teacher, as a dean that I have also been, as a Mayor that I was, precisely always with the illusion of serving, with that hope to transform, to change and well today motivated by many Huilenses who write to me, who tell me on the street that they saw me and were hoping that I could participate in this electoral contest and then after thinking about it and above all having the support of my family, once again we are in this feat with all the peace of mind, but with all the illusion of working for the department of Huila.

Is it an advantage or a disadvantage to be the last to run for governor of Huila?

I think it’s the way things happened, because until I had that peace of mind and above all the family support to be able to do it, I wouldn’t be right. For me, the family is essential, it is a support in politics and always being in this, it has been a sacrifice for the family, it has also been a complex personal issue, but above all family conditions was something that had to be solved and that He had to have their support and until I had that support, he did not decide to do it. It is really a matter of strategy, this time it happened like this and I saw that I spent almost 4 years in the mayor’s office campaigning, I returned, it was not part of the strategy to go out at the last minute to disturb, I received the call to the city and that need to continue contributing to the country and that is why I am here today.

What are going to be those proposals that are going to stand out above those candidates who are already campaigning for the Huila Governor’s Office?

I think I had 4 years as mayor, there is my management, there is the recognition that we achieved with the work of a great team, with successes, with errors, but with some important hallmarks in the exercise of public affairs, such as transparency, the ability to bring the best, the service during all these four years dedicated to the department and for me it is a pride to put my resume back, put my final results and above all talk about neatness in the management of public resources to be able to look at eyes to the citizens, having clean hands is a hallmark for me, which is going to be the same in this campaign, which is a short campaign, which is a campaign I think austere, a campaign where the protagonists are going to be our citizens .

What are the pillars of your government plan?

The department of Huila has defined some agendas, I believe in processes that go beyond a government and I believe that these processes must continue to be strengthened, but I see and after touring the country, in this campaign the vice presidency that Huila has lost that leading role at the national level, which has lacked greatness that we have also lacked generosity, but we have lacked uniting around a single purpose and that is why we have a vision that includes all political sectors, where we speak precisely to reach citizens regardless of color, because we want precisely to work for those values ​​that the department of Huila has, we have that tourist vocation that we need to exploit a lot. San Agustín is an example, about 120,000 visitors a year when Machu Picchu in Peru has more than 2 million visits, where we see how the coffee region grew when we have many more attractions to grow and we have to build that vision together with Villavieja, with its desert, agro-tourism, environmental tourism, the The idea is that we all really work, so that we show the country so that we improve these access roads, improve infrastructure so that we work hand in hand with the mayors, in that vision that the department has, strengthen agribusiness, give it added value, transform Being able to generate that confidence to obtain private investment, that private capital arrives, that allows all its processes that we have to potentiate coffee, is one of them. Today, unfortunately, most of the coffee leaves without giving added value, so to speak, it is taken and sold and this is there and added value is given, but in other places, we have something valuable, which is the Huila brand. the Huila seal, the coffee, the quality of our lands and our water, which makes it one of the best coffees, we have to potentiate this, give added value to that coffee, so that we generate more resources and achieve a better quality of life for the 85,000 coffee-growing families in the department of Huila.

You were mayor of Neiva, Neiva hurt you, within your government plan for the governorship, what role will the capital of Huila play?

The role of the governor is to articulate development and work, and with the mayor who remains, if we reach the Huila governorship this October, I will work hand in hand with the mayor, there are many important environmental projects here , rural, strengthening of the tertiary network, drinking water projects, strengthening of the sewerage system and we will be there, as well as promoting this development of the municipality, because I appreciate it, I know it, its strengths, what happens to Neiva hurts me , what is happening to the deterioration of the road network, the deterioration of safety, because in all these aspects we will have to work but always not as an isolated entity but, as an articulating entity with each one of the 37 mayors of each one of their municipalities.

What are your proposals for education in the department?

The powers are held by the mayors for the most part, we can precisely support this development because I believe in education, as the engine of social transformation; Look, Neiva was an example of everything we did in education that deserved that effort to recover the educational headquarters, in historical investment, in education in Neiva, in strengthening our teachers through those master’s scholarship programs that we developed, in betting on culture through all the cultural expressions that the municipality had, well I think that we are going to replicate this work also with the support of the mayors in each of those 37 municipalities, for example, initial education, which is so important, early childhood, which for me has been fundamental, we are going to see how to make it guarantee school transport, guarantee that permanence in the school system, opportunities for young people, look what a beautiful project and that dream that you have of creating the university of coffee, in the center of the department of Huila, something that for us is one of the most important lines of the economy, but we have to manage to renew that work in coffee, because today the old people stayed in the field and here the young people will have to be the ones who will take up that banner to continue the development and transformation of agriculture so that work will be very nice because I am convinced of education.

How to improve the competitiveness of the department?

There are many aspects that influence competitiveness, education, infrastructure for example, there is a lack of tertiary roads, a deterioration of these tertiary roads that we have to work together with the national government, in its tertiary road recovery policy, also promote and strengthen all these productive agendas that the department of Huila has, which are very important but that we have lacked to unite, we have lacked to contribute through associativity, not individuality.

What is the invitation that you make to the opitas to accompany you in this candidacy?

The moment that the department of Huila is experiencing is a very important moment, for us to be able to grow at the national level, through these productive bets through work and the proper management of public resources, I am going to make an entity facilitator, coordinator and articulator of the work of each one of the 37 municipalities, in its mission and I will be those 4 years at the service of the department because I want Huila to be what in another opportunity was a Huila that means a lot in the field nationally and internationally. I believe that it will have the best, I will work tirelessly for the development of my department, for which I feel deep love and the joy of being able to serve the department.

