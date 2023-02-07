At the time of being arrested with the bicycle, the man indicated that he intended to take a walk through the town.

This subject was made available to the Attorney General’s Office, for the crime of Theft and Drug Trafficking, after he stole a bicycle and discovered cocaine hydrochloride in his pockets.

A citizen who had just been the victim of the theft of his Benzo brand bicycle valued at 2,500,000, gave timely notice to the Police who managed to capture this subject, who also had 15 grams of cocaine hydrochloride with him that would cost $250,000 on the black market. .

When the uniformed officers investigated the subject, and asked him why he had stolen the bicycle, he stated that he only wanted it to take a ride through the town on it, however, he was running at full speed to avoid being captured.