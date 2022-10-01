Home News “I wanted to save the world”. The insane screams after the arrest
A 19 year old boy, Steve Quintinocurrently in hospital for some injuries, in the state of evident alteration. A resident of Riese Pio X, whose family apparently is also followed by social workers. This is the profile of the author of the crazy car escape who killed a cyclist and overwhelmed several cars until he crashed into a police gazelle.

The military of the weapon are carrying out the investigations. “He seems to have changed three cars” explains the area Commander, “the last of which was the Audi crashed at Onè di Fonte”. The carabinieri are listening to all the people who witnessed the various stages of the escape, from the robberies of women deprived of the car, to the accident, up to the ruinous conclusion of his escape.

During the excited phases of the arrest, the young man continued to shout “I just wanted to save the world. Can I apologize and save the world? ”. Among the shouts of the people and the carabinieri who repeatedly tried to get him into the car.

