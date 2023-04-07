In the documentary ‘The Last Weekend: a love story’, which opens on April 13, he confesses that it was Yoko herself who proposed the romance.

May Pang, the former assistant to John Lennon and his wife Yoko Ono, caused a stir this Holy Thursday in the art world after revealing little-known details of her 18-month affair with the assassinated Beatles singer.

The woman, now 72 years old, stars in a new documentary entitled ‘The Last Weekend: a love story’ (as Lennon described the “affair”), which will be released on April 13, in which she tells in detail that it was Yoko Ono herself. the one that the romance proposed in the summer of 1973, as published by the newspaper El País of Spain.

“May, I have to talk to you. John and I are not at our best. He’s going to start dating other people. I know that you are single and I know that you are not after John, but you need a boyfriend and I think you would be good for him, ”she narrates, who was 23 years old at the time.

May Pang in a recent photo

May Pang in a recent photo

People

“As? You are crazy? I can not do this! He is my boss. He is your husband!” she responded to the Japanese artist who was also his assistant.

The Lennons’ personal assistant, the daughter of Chinese immigrants who own a laundromat and raised in the Harlem (New York) neighborhood, began working with the famous couple when she was 19 years old.

“A normal day would consist of making them coffee, opening the mail or calling Andy Warhol or Jackie Onassis. Every day was a surprise,” she stated.

The woman narrates that she maintained the love relationship from 1973 to 1975, when John Lennon and Yoko Ono reconciled.

“I was 23 years old and my first boyfriend was John Lennon,” she revealed.

Promotional poster for the documentary about May Pang

Promotional poster for the documentary about May Pang

Social networks

