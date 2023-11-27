“I was a Trojan horse to overthrow the government”

Danilo Carrera.

Businessman Danilo Carrerabrother-in-law of former president Guillermo Lasso, under house arrest since last Friday, November 24, after the Prosecutor’s Office accused him of leading a corruption plot in public companies, responded this Sunday that, “without any proof”, the Prosecutor’s Office “it feigns severity and fulfillment of functions” by hosting what it describes as “the fictionalized narrative (of journalist Andersson) Boscán.

Carrera denies that it is true that he led a group that intended to dedicate itself to obtaining government contracts or appointments. And he assures that there is no evidence to prove it.

He alleges that, on February 19, 2023, in response to a question from his lawyer to journalist Andersson Boscán about a recording attributed to a person with the last name Cortázar, in which he had stated that he (that is, Carrera) led that drug trafficking group, influences, Boscán has responded that said recording has been destroyed by himself.

«The only thing there is, then, is what Boscán says. With the “credibility” that it has»says Carrera.

Carrera adds that not only is there no evidence, but they also wanted to set it up. And he cites another part of the file that talks about a conversation in the house of another defendant, Nahín Massuh, in which Boscán tells him: “You have to create an account that says Danilo Carrera.”

And then he adds: “Of course, if it reaches Danilo, it reaches the president.”.

From what Carrera concludes that it was “a Trojan horse, mounted at a race, to overthrow the government.”

Journalist Ándersson Boscán, from the La Posta site, in the National Assembly, on January 16, 2023.

