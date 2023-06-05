“I will continue working to leave our Vallenato legend always high”: Villazón

At the award ceremony of the 56th Vallenata Legend Festival in homage to minstrel Luis Enrique Martínez, where more than 364 million pesos were awarded to the winners, Rodolfo Molina Araújo, president of the Vallenata Legend Festival Foundation, made the announcement about the honoree of the 57th Vallenata Legend Festival of the year 2024, that designation falling on the singer Iván Villazón Aponte.

In this regard, he indicated “For 40 years Iván Villazón has been a great representative of Vallenato folklore, receiving recognition as ‘The tenor voice’, or as Ivo Díaz sang it, in the song ‘El sinsonte’. “The one who sings an exquisite melody and in his plumage carries the vallenato lineage.” His commitment to Vallenato music is worthy of admiration because he dropped out of law studies, the wish of his beloved parents Crispín Villazón and Clara Aponte, so that he could be a lawyer, but above all he prevailed to be a singer, where he has triumphed ”.

Rodolfo Molina Araújo then scored. “His name is synonymous with passion, talent and dedication to Vallenato folklore. Throughout his musical career, with his unmistakable voice, he has left an indelible mark on the hearts of millions of followers. In the same way, your unwavering support for Vallenato folklore is highlighted throughout the years, allowing it to transcend borders. The feat that he has carried out in different scenarios as a defender of the purest Vallenato roots, which he has known since he was a child, allows the Vallenato Legend Festival Foundation to pay you the most deserved tribute at the 57th Vallenato Legend Festival”.

MUSICAL CV

Iván Villazón since his beginnings in Vallenato music has been a standard bearer in this folkloric feat, recording with the Vallenato Kings Egidio Cuadrado, Orangel ‘El Pangue’ Maestre, Raúl ‘El Chiche’ Martínez, Gonzalo ‘El Cocha’ Molina, Saúl Lallemand , Alberto ‘Beto’ Villa, José María ‘Chema’ Ramos and the accordion players Fellin Gámez, Franco Arguelles and Iván Zuleta from whom a number of classic vallenatos are released. He also recorded the four vallenato airs with Jeimy Arrieta, Reina Mayor del Accordion at the Vallenato Legend Festival. In total you have recorded 34 musical productions.

To this is added that in 1990 he accompanied Gonzalo ‘El Cocha’ Molina in the guacharaca and singing, together with the cashier Augusto Guerra, so that he would reach the crown of Vallenato King at the Festival of the Vallenato Legend.

An entire successful musical career, through his participation in the professional accordion contest of the Vallenata Legend Festival and as an artist, where he began with the resounding success ‘El arco iris’, a song by maestro Rafael Escalona, ​​who admired him because from the beginning showed your vallenata caste.

ANSWER FROM IVAN VILLAZÓN

The happiness of the singer Iván Villazón upon receiving the announcement of the Fundación Festival de la Leyenda Vallenata was great and he expressed it that way. “My family and I are very happy and I want to thank the Vallenata Legend Festival Foundation, its president, my friend Rodolfo Molina, for being the next honoree at the 57th Vallenata Legend Festival next year. I want you to know that I assume it with a lot of responsibility, with a lot of commitment to continue as we have been doing in these last 40 years, leaving our music, our folklore and our Vallenato legend always high”.

In addition, he asserted “To all my friends and followers, thank you very much for your beautiful messages, which we have received in support of the decision made by the Fundación Festival de la Leyenda Vallenata. It is very satisfying to know that you are as happy as we are. From now on I extend the invitation for the 57th version of our glorious Vallenata Legend Festival. Valledupar will always have its doors open because it is a must for all the people who love and follow our folklore. Stay tuned and we’ll be there.”

The Fundación Festival de la Leyenda Vallenata advances in its work to conserve and promote the vallenato raizal, having on this occasion the singer Iván Villazón as its leader.

