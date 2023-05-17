Home » I will face Mancuso in all legal scenarios: Uribe
Former President Álvaro Uribe Velez responded to the accusations made by former paramilitary chief Salvatore Mancuso, where he accused him of supporting the United Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (AUC), assuring that he will confront the criminal in all possible scenarios.

Mancuso, who is being heard by the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP), has declared that some politicians, including the now head of the Democratic Center, were involved with the AUC.

“Years ago, Mr. Mancuso expressed that he had helped my campaign with resources. He was answered at the time. This campaign was managed with the discipline and transparency of Fabio Echeverri. No one was authorized to request or receive those resources. If he In fact, they were stolen,” said the former president.

On the other hand, the former paramilitary chief also assured that the extradition of him and other leaders of this group was in order to hide the truth.

Uribe, for his part, assured that they were sent to the United States, assuring that their capacity to commit crimes was so great, that even in national detention centers they could continue doing so.

“Before Mancuso and other members of the AUC were extradited, they were transferred from their detention site in La Ceja, Antioquia, to the high-security prison in Itagui. This decision was made based on information I received from two prominent journalists, where they had information about a possible escape in La Ceja. Already in Itagui the police informed me that from this prison they continued to commit crimes,” says the statement from the ex-president.

