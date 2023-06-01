Home » I will not do the item number in the future, Kabra Khan
Well-known actress Kabra Khan spoke against the item song and said that it is not necessary to have an item song in every film, she does not intend to perform in any such song in future. In an interview, Kabra Khan said that she did not know that the song on which she had to perform in the movie Superstar was an item number. She said that when I reached the shoot, I found out that the item number is going to be done. She said that although the item number did not suit her mood, but since she had given her tongue, she performed in the Dhadak Bhardak song, but during that time she was not feeling well. Kabra said that she will never dance on an item song in future. He said that he likes to dance or perform in romantic songs. But if something like this happens in the future, even if I become bad, I will not perform on the item song.

