I will resist till my last breath: Imran Khan Katwet

Lahore: PTI Chairman Imran Khan says that he will resist till his last breath. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Imran Khan tweeted that PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi was also arrested again after being granted bail like workers and supporters. are

The former prime minister further said in the tweet that we are now ruled by the law of the jungle. In a country whose stick is the buffalo law, the only thing standing in the way is our judiciary.

Imran Khan said that the constitution is being brazenly violated with the decisions of the Supreme Court. Police is being used to crush PTI, our leaders have been forced to leave the party.

He said that fundamental rights are being openly violated. There is censorship on the media, Imran Riaz is not being produced in court despite court orders. In addition, our workers have been held in small jails in this extreme heat while others have been subjected to custodial torture. Accepting this Yazidism means the death of our nation, so I will resist until my last breath.

