The renowned Mexican actress, Laura Zapata, praised the work being done by the President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, to dismantle the operation of the gangs, and expressed that her nation needs a President like him.

«I love this president Nayib Bukele. I wish Mexico had a young man like him, delivering justice in favor of good Mexicans, and not the insane old man we have in the presidency, López Obrador, partner of the CO, destroyer of democracy in Mexico,” wrote the renowned actress and producer. on his Twitter account.

El Salvador is on the world map for having initiated the historic dismantling of terrorist structures, such as gangs. Measures that are applauded by more than 90% of Salvadorans who, for decades, suffered firsthand the hostility of these criminal groups.