Home News I wish Mexico had a president like Nayib Bukele
News

I wish Mexico had a president like Nayib Bukele

by admin
I wish Mexico had a president like Nayib Bukele

The renowned Mexican actress, Laura Zapata, praised the work being done by the President of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, to dismantle the operation of the gangs, and expressed that her nation needs a President like him.

«I love this president Nayib Bukele. I wish Mexico had a young man like him, delivering justice in favor of good Mexicans, and not the insane old man we have in the presidency, López Obrador, partner of the CO, destroyer of democracy in Mexico,” wrote the renowned actress and producer. on his Twitter account.

El Salvador is on the world map for having initiated the historic dismantling of terrorist structures, such as gangs. Measures that are applauded by more than 90% of Salvadorans who, for decades, suffered firsthand the hostility of these criminal groups.

See also  The complaint of a citizen: «My family suddenly found themselves without a doctor, I found one thanks to the computer. But who doesn't know how to use technology, what does he do? "

You may also like

Marero will stop attempting against the lives of...

Fourteen dead in Ecuador and one in Peru...

Mass protests in Israel again: warnings of civil...

The dressmakers who dress the Ukrainian snipers

Commemoration for Luise: grief and “a heavy load”

Vacancies for teachers – El Mercurio newspaper

What a show! Alleged influencers invented a false...

Promoting new and greater development of China-Russia relations...

In love with books: The Literary Quintet turns...

COMICH held “Rural Women’s Meeting for Democracy and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy