“I won this bony battle”: Roy Barreras

The former president of Congress overcame his last cancer surgery and said he was free of the disease.

Roy Barreras, former president of Congress, has successfully completed his arduous treatment against cancer in the digestive tract. After five hours in the operating room at dawn on Saturday, the politician received the last procedure necessary to completely eradicate the disease that was diagnosed last October.

The news of the successful surgery was shared by the former senator himself on his social networks, where he expressed his gratitude and joy by announcing: “I have come out of surgery well! We did it! There is no cancer in my body anymore. I won this bony battle for you!” In addition, he thanked all his supporters for the positive energy and affection provided during his fight against the disease.

Let us remember that in October of last year, the Santa Fe de Bogotá Foundation reported that Barreras had been diagnosed with a “lower digestive tract adenocarcinoma.” Since then, the former speaker of Congress has faced various stages of treatment and has remained optimistic throughout the entire process.

At 59 years old, Barreras had to leave the presidency of the Senate of the Republic in May due to the annulment of the Council of State of his election as a congressman. This ruling came at a time when Barreras announced his desire to retire.

His success in treating cancer is a source of joy and hope for those fighting this disease.

The news of the overcoming of Barreras has been received with great enthusiasm and joy by his followers and political colleagues, who have expressed their admiration and support in this difficult process.