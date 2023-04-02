Home News “I would like Martín Elías to be alive to fight”: Elder Dayan
“I would like Martín Elías to be alive to fight”: Elder Dayan

In an interview with the influencer Dímelo King, the Vallenato music singer Elder Dayán He referred to his brother Martín Elías.

Regarding the versions that indicate that the death of ‘El Terremoto’ opened spaces for Elder, the artist questioned his interviewer: “Do you think I would have wanted my brother to be dead? Never, I don’t change that even for the greatest fame in the world. Of course I’m enjoying the recognition and the sweetness of triumph, but obviously I would not have wanted my brother to die”.

Later, he revealed that he even wanted his father Diomedes Díaz to be alive to see his children.giving the battle.

I would have liked that even my father was alive so that he could see two of his children giving hard in quotes for occupying a good place in the vallenato”, he expressed.

The artist took the opportunity to question, in a certain way, to the followers of ‘El Cacique de La Junta’.

The responsibility that Martín had, that I have, and that all my brothers who work in this have is very great, because when a son of Diomedes gets on stage, the audience sees Diomedes behind. My dad’s followers want you to make the gestures that he did”, he pointed out.

