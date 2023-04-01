On March 30, the Guarantor Authority temporarily limited the processing of Italian users’ data against OpenAI, at the same time learning of an investigation. The company has until April 20 to communicate the measures adopted in implementation of what was requested by the Guarantor, under penalty of a fine of up to 20 million euros or up to 4% of annual turnover. The chatbot timeline in 5 dates.

On November 3, 2022

It marked a milestone in the history of technology, as the US company OpenAI launched Chat GPT, a conversational machine learning tool, a chatbot based on artificial intelligence and machine learning.

ChatGPT employs machine learning technology to generate text autonomously, along the lines of human speech.

January 7, 2023

In an interview on HuffPost, Guido Scorza, member of the Guarantor for the protection of personal data, stated: “The chatbot stores – or, at least, can store – global knowledge of hundreds of millions of people around the world, their way of thinking, the questions they ask, their anxieties, fears and worries. No psychological terrorism and no invitation to stop experimenting, but let’s not forget that Chat GPT-3 is not our friend, but a commercial product made by entrepreneurs”.

March 20, 2023

ChatGPT has suffered a loss of data (data breach) regarding user conversations and information relating to the payment of subscribers to the paid service.

In fact, even users registered with ChatGPT Plus, the 20-dollar-per-month service that proposes the operation of the AI ​​in all circumstances, and even in the event of access peaks, were prevented from asking questions to the AI.

March 30, 2023

The Italian Privacy Guarantor has ordered the blocking of ChatGPT until it complies with the privacy regulations. With its own provision with immediate effect, the Authority has provisionally limited the processing of Italian users’ data vis-à-vis OpenAI, at the same time learning of an investigation.

In the Provision 30 March 2023, n. 112 (text at the bottom) the Privacy Guarantor notes the lack of information to users and interested parties whose data is collected by OpenAI, as well as the absence of a legal basis that justifies the massive collection and storage of personal data, for the purpose of “training” the algorithms underlying the operation of the platform.

The checks also revealed that often the information provided by ChatGPT does not correspond to the real data, thus determining an inaccurate processing of personal data.

Finally, the provision underlines that although the GPT Chat service is aimed at people over the age of 13, the Guarantor Authority has scrutinized how the absence of any filter for verifying the personal age of users exposes minors to non-compliant answers suitable for their level of development and self-awareness.

April 20, 2023

By that date, OpenAI, which does not have an office in the European Union but has designated a representative in the European Economic Area, will have to communicate the measures adopted in implementation of what is requested by the Guarantor, under penalty of a fine of up to 20 million euros, or up to 4% of global annual turnover.

Privacy Guarantor, Provision n. 112/2023

