by admin
IAB: Unemployment will decrease in coming months
Nuremberg (German news agency) – According to estimates by the Institute for Labor Market and Occupational Research (IAB), the number of unemployed will fall in the coming months. “The IAB labor market barometer signals that unemployment will decline in the coming months and employment will continue to grow,” said IAB director Bernd Fitzenberger to the newspapers of the Funke media group (Monday editions).

“The labor market is therefore still robust and the economic prospects have brightened for the remainder of the year.” Despite the recently announced job cuts at large German companies, Fitzenberger sees no danger of rising unemployment: “Although we are in an economic downturn this winter, there is no broad wave of layoffs overall,” said the economic expert. “Reports are coming from individual companies and areas that jobs are to be cut and the associated problems are serious for the local people – especially when it comes to mass layoffs.”

Fitzenberger expects that “this will not be directly reflected in an overall increase in the unemployment rate”. Specialists are still wanted in Germany. Those who have been laid off would therefore find a new job very quickly.

