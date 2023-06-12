Ibarra will have a specialized forensic center – Diario La Hora

At the moment, the city only has one morgue. Deaths that need further investigation are sent to Quito or Esmeraldas.

IBARRA. – The forensic pathology unit will be built in a land of 1,400 metersdonated by the Municipality of Ibarra.

Milton Zárate, director of the National Service of Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences, was in charge of present the project the mayor of Ibarra, Álvaro Castillo, in the company of delegates from the Prosecutor’s Office and the Criminalistics Police.

“Of 11 territories that do not have this servicewe have included the Ibarra canton as one of the beneficiaries of this project, which seeks the construction of a forensic morguewith specialized laboratories, X-rays and cold rooms, hiring experts in the forensic area and the delivery of an isothermal vehicle”, said Zárate.

From the Mayor’s Office of Ibarra they affirmed that this unit will be articulated with the health system, the academy and other actors in society, even thinking about understand the reasons for acts of extreme violence.

“In Ibarra, according to the National Information System, the National Transit Agency and the Ministry of Public Health, during the years 2019, 2020 and 2021 there have been a total of 450 deaths from violence and traffic accidentswhere the corpses were directed to the cities of Esmeraldas and Quito for the respective autopsies,” they declared.

They added that, with the execution of this project, which will have a duration of 12 monthsit is intended to deliver a forensic unit that “works with respect for human dignity and for relatives who have lost a loved one due to a violent death.”

Until meanwhile, Zárate committed himself to the delivery of an isothermal vehicleso that the corpses can be transported to the nearest units.

“Count on our support in achieving this work. We are working from day one, empowering our Security Council and all the organizations that make it up”, said, for his part, Mayor Castillo.