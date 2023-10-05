Home » IBC Advanced Alloys Announces Extension of Existing Credit Facility Seite 1
News

IBC Advanced Alloys Announces Extension of Existing Credit Facility Seite 1

by admin
IBC Advanced Alloys Announces Extension of Existing Credit Facility Seite 1

FRANKLIN, IN / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2023 / IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (“IBC” or the “Company”) (TSXV:IB)(OTCQB:IAALF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an amendment (the “Amendment”) with Mr. Mark Smith (the “Lender”), Chairman and …

FRANKLIN, IN / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2023 / IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (“IBC” or the “Company”) (TSXV:IB)(OTCQB:IAALF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an amendment
(the “Amendment”) with Mr. Mark Smith (the “Lender”), Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, to extend the maturity date on an existing credit facility agreement (the “Existing Loan
Agreement”) with the Lender until December 31, 2024. The terms of the Existing Loan Agreement are described in the Company’s press release dated June 19, 2023.

The Amendment involves a related party (as such term is defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”)),
specifically a director and senior officer of the Company, and constitutes a related party transaction under MI 61-101. This transaction is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder
approval requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(f) of MI 61-101, as the Company is not listed on the markets specified by section 5.4(b) of MI 61-101, and the Amendment is
on reasonable commercial terms and not convertible into or repayable in equity or voting securities of the Company.

See also  Palio, Leocorno wins hands down with Tittia in the ninth triumph

You may also like

Our forces are making progress in the south...

Healthcare Workers Begin One of the Largest Strikes...

How do I tell my family that I...

The Grand Canal of China: A Tale of...

Unidentified people vandalized the ÖBB parking garage Nachrichten.at

Syntekabio completes its own AI bio supercomputer center...

Multiple People Shot at Intersection in Holyoke, Massachusetts:...

House of Representatives postponed debate on health reform

2030 World Cup in Spain, among others –...

Manchester City passes German club Leipzig

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy