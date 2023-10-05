IBC Advanced Alloys Announces Extension of Existing Credit Facility Seite 1

FRANKLIN, IN / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2023 / IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (“IBC” or the “Company”) (TSXV:IB)(OTCQB:IAALF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an amendment (the “Amendment”) with Mr. Mark Smith (the “Lender”), Chairman and …

(the “Amendment”) with Mr. Mark Smith (the “Lender”), Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, to extend the maturity date on an existing credit facility agreement (the “Existing Loan

Agreement”) with the Lender until December 31, 2024. The terms of the Existing Loan Agreement are described in the Company’s press release dated June 19, 2023.

The Amendment involves a related party (as such term is defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”)),

specifically a director and senior officer of the Company, and constitutes a related party transaction under MI 61-101. This transaction is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder

approval requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(f) of MI 61-101, as the Company is not listed on the markets specified by section 5.4(b) of MI 61-101, and the Amendment is

on reasonable commercial terms and not convertible into or repayable in equity or voting securities of the Company.

