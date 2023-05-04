Home » Ibrahim Jaber: No negotiation with the rebel forces, and military decisiveness is the solution
Ibrahim Jaber: No negotiation with the rebel forces, and military decisiveness is the solution

Sudani Net:

Lieutenant General Ibrahim Jaber said in an interview with Al-Araby TV: Now there is no negotiation with the rebel forces, and military decisiveness is the solution, and the only condition for negotiation is the removal of all the rebel forces.

He added that the Sudanese army is fighting an urban war with a rebel militia, and only pockets are left of it, and the militia is looting and looting, and we are pursuing them through the citizens.

