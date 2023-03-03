Home News IBU-tec examines faster expansion of capacity for battery material production
News

IBU-tec examines faster expansion of capacity for battery material production

by admin
IBU-tec examines faster expansion of capacity for battery material production
IBU-tec advanced materials reports preliminary figures for the year 2022. The company from Weimar generated an increase in sales from 44.1 million euros to 53.9 million euros. On an EBITDA basis, operating profit rose from EUR 5.5 million to EUR 6.7 million. “Compared to the adjusted, purely operational EBITDA 2021, IBU-tec was at the level despite the considerably difficult economic conditions…

Read more at 4investors.de

The IBU-tec advanced materials share is currently showing a plus of +1,66 % and a price of 33.60EUR traded.

See also  For the gas explosions in the buildings, the crime of manslaughter is triggered

You may also like

Six months after the attack that claimed the...

TV Erkheim wins the friendly against SV Memmingerberg...

China’s two sessions: NPC deputy Zhu Zhengfu continues...

Now to beat Mineiro: ‘Millos’ dreams of Libertadores

“Whistles” lures to Mauerkirchen | News.at

The first observation丨General Secretary Xi Jinping profoundly explained...

Behind bars accused of sexually assaulting two adolescents...

Celebrating Black History Month All Year Long at...

They suspend the decree with which Gustavo Petro...

“Searching for clues” in the OÖN gallery |...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy