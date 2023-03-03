IBU-tec advanced materials reports preliminary figures for the year 2022. The company from Weimar generated an increase in sales from 44.1 million euros to 53.9 million euros. On an EBITDA basis, operating profit rose from EUR 5.5 million to EUR 6.7 million. “Compared to the adjusted, purely operational EBITDA 2021, IBU-tec was at the level despite the considerably difficult economic conditions…

The IBU-tec advanced materials share is currently showing a plus of +1,66 % and a price of 33.60EUR traded.