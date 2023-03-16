Officials from the Colombian Agricultural Institute (ICA), Boyacá section, carried out the tuberculinization procedure for 80 cattle in a bovine tuberculosis-positive farm in the municipality of Puerto Boyacá, with the aim of advancing in the control and eradication of the disease.

Tuberculosis, which is diagnosed by means of tuberculin tests, is an officially controlled and notifiable disease. Therefore, the ICA, as a health authority, designed the National Program for the Control and Eradication of Bovine Tuberculosis and the Certification of Free Farms. of this disease.

This disease causes economic damage to the farmer and reduces the reproductive efficiency of the animals, in addition, it decreases fertility by up to 6%. Similarly, milking cows decrease milk production by 10% of total milk production, lactation duration decreases to half of the seventh and there is a gradual decrease in animal weight.

Currently, in the municipality of Puerto Boyacá there is a property in the process of sanitation and ten properties as free of tuberculosis.

Source: Colombian Agricultural Institute (ICA)

