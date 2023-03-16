Home News ICA intervened in Boyacá, a farm positive for bovine tuberculosis
News

ICA intervened in Boyacá, a farm positive for bovine tuberculosis

by admin
ICA intervened in Boyacá, a farm positive for bovine tuberculosis

Officials from the Colombian Agricultural Institute (ICA), Boyacá section, carried out the tuberculinization procedure for 80 cattle in a bovine tuberculosis-positive farm in the municipality of Puerto Boyacá, with the aim of advancing in the control and eradication of the disease.

Tuberculosis, which is diagnosed by means of tuberculin tests, is an officially controlled and notifiable disease. Therefore, the ICA, as a health authority, designed the National Program for the Control and Eradication of Bovine Tuberculosis and the Certification of Free Farms. of this disease.

This disease causes economic damage to the farmer and reduces the reproductive efficiency of the animals, in addition, it decreases fertility by up to 6%. Similarly, milking cows decrease milk production by 10% of total milk production, lactation duration decreases to half of the seventh and there is a gradual decrease in animal weight.

Currently, in the municipality of Puerto Boyacá there is a property in the process of sanitation and ten properties as free of tuberculosis.

Source: Colombian Agricultural Institute (ICA)

See also  will build a Primary Care Post in Getsemaní – news

You may also like

Essen: Restrictions for rail customers in the first...

Éditions L’Harmattan have announced the publication of the...

They prosecute a man who pierced the lung...

Xi Jinping walks the talk?The “top leaders” of...

Conviction of false “gender” against street preachers overturned

President Yoon Seok-yeol, Korea-Japan summit “Let’s open a...

Azure AI and open source: An unbeatable combination

Remembering Wayne Shorter | Culture | .a week

2-0. Pons puts Independiente Medellín in the group...

Baoji Municipal People’s Government Portal Department News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy