ICA manager, María del Pilar Ruiz, resigned

ICA manager, María del Pilar Ruiz, resigned

The general manager (e) of the Colombian Agricultural Institute (ICA), María del Pilar Ruiz Molina, has confirmed her resignation from the position as of March 8, 2023. Ruiz has explained that her resignation is due to a new job opportunity that can reject.

Ruiz took office at ICA earlier this year, replacing Deyanira Barrero, who led the entity for four years before resigning on January 6.

In his statement about his resignation, Ruiz deeply thanked the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Cecilia López Montaño, for having given him the opportunity to contribute to the transformation of the Colombian countryside and the construction of Total Peace.

“From other scenarios I will continue contributing to the country,” said Ruiz, making it clear that his departure from ICA does not mean the end of his commitment to the country’s development.

