ICA seeks to eradicate bacteria in tilapia cultures

After the discovery of the Streptococcus agalactiae bacterium in several aquaculture cultures throughout the country, and which has affected producers in the department of Huila, the ICA announced after the PMU in Neiva and the national emergency declaration, the import of 400 thousand doses of specialized vaccine for this species.

Diary of Huila, economy.

By: Gloria Camargo

The Colombian Agricultural Institute has announced an unprecedented measure to deal with a worrying bacterium that affects farmed fish in the country. In an effort to protect tilapia, one of the most important species for aquaculture in Colombia, ICA has decided to import 400,000 doses of specialized vaccine.

In recent months, tilapia have faced a significant threat due to the spread of a bacterium that causes serious illness and can result in large economic losses for fish farmers.

Faced with this alarming situation, the ICA has taken the initiative to purchase a considerable batch of vaccines to combat the bacteria and protect fish from the devastating effects of the disease.

The Manager (e) of the institution, Juan Fernando Roa Ortiz, was the one who announced this important measure. He recalled that last week a health emergency was declared around tilapia farming, with the aim of reducing the impact of fish mortality.

In this sense, the direct importation of the vaccine doses from the Virbac laboratory was approved, while progress is being made in the vaccination strategy with Vecol in Colombia. It is estimated that the vaccine doses will arrive in the country within three to four weeks, as indicated by the official.

Juan Fernando Roa Ortiz, Manager (e) of the Colombian Agricultural Institute,

In addition, work is being done on the development of a bivalent autovaccine with the strains isolated in the outbreaks detected in the country by the Vecol laboratory. This initiative seeks to strengthen the response capacity and prevent future outbreaks of the bacterium in tilapia farmed in Colombia.

Tilapia is a fundamental species for the Colombian economy, both for domestic consumption and for export. Therefore, it is vital to take fast and effective measures to control the spread of the bacteria and avoid the economic losses that this entails.

The ICA announcement has been received with optimism by fish farmers and tilapia production centers throughout the country. These key players in the industry hope that the advent of vaccines will allow them to protect their crops and avoid the negative impact of diseases on their operations.

Health emergency

The Ministry of Agriculture, through the Colombian Agricultural Institute ICA, had declared a health emergency due to the presence of the Streptococcus agalactiae bacterium and the need to address the 43 outbreaks identified in the country, especially in the regions of Huila, Tolima, Atlántico and Madeleine.

As Roa had explained, since last March there has been an increase in fish mortality that exceeds the annual average. Given this situation, a health emergency was declared to take all the necessary measures as a health authority and thus reduce the impact of fish mortality.

As of June 8, they detected 29 outbreaks and cases presented in Huila, 10 in Atlántico, three in Magdalena and one in Tolima.

Previous studies have shown the effectiveness of this vaccine, and it is expected to provide significant protection against the bacteria. Additionally, tilapia producers will receive guidance and training on the proper use of the vaccine to maximize its efficacy and minimize associated risks.

The ICA announced that it will also work closely with fish farmers to implement additional biosecurity measures, strengthening existing protocols and preventing the spread of the bacteria in ponds and production centers.

Likewise, the application of the doses will be focused on the 43 places in the country where a greater impact of the bacteria has been detected, prioritizing regions such as Atlántico, Tolima, Huila and Magdalena.

Human consumption

The Streptococcus agalactiae bacterium, found in tilapia, has generated concern in the aquaculture sector and among consumers. However, the ICA has confirmed that this type of microorganism has not affected other fish species and, most importantly, does not represent a risk to human health in case of consumption.

Given this information, it has also been ensured that tilapia consumers do not need to replace it with another type of fish of similar cost, quality or size. The scientific literature supports this statement, indicating that Streptococcus agalactiae serotype Ia does not pose a health risk.

It is important to note that this bacterium is not zoonotic, that is, it is not transmitted from animals to humans. The ICA has emphasized that there is no risk to human health, either by contact or consumption of infected tilapia.

It is essential that the population is clear that the presence of this bacterium in tilapia does not pose a health risk. There is no need to fear the consumption of this fish, since the identified strain has no impact on humans.

From Aunap, visits have been made in Huila to provide peace of mind in the commercialization of tilapia.

Don’t let your guard down

Likewise, a call has been made to fish producers to implement biosecurity measures and control the spread of Streptococcus agalactiae ST7 serotype Ia, a bacterium that affects farmed tilapia in the country.

María Fernanda Serrano, National Leader of the ICA Aquaculture Program, highlighted the importance of these measures and urged producers to notify any case of unusual mortality that occurs on their farms.

It is essential to highlight that this bacterium has not been shown to affect human health, so contact with infected animals or consumption of tilapia does not represent any risk to people. However, it is necessary to take actions to prevent its spread and protect aquaculture production.

Among the recommendations of the ICA for the prevention and control of the disease are adequate productive management, good nutrition for fish, timely veterinary treatment, adequate management of mortality, and cleaning and disinfection of the facilities.

Biosecurity is key in disease prevention, which is why the ICA urges fish farmers to follow some specific measures, such as keeping the surroundings of the property tidy and free of weeds and disused utensils.

It is also recommended not to share elements with other aquaculture farms, to adequately disinfect the cages, meshes and equipment used before carrying out a new planting, to avoid feeding the fish with by-products of the same species and with waste from human food, and not to discard mortality in the reservoir.

If the infected corpses remain in the water with the healthy ones, it will continue to be contaminated, which is why emphasis has been placed on collecting mortality.

In addition, the ICA reminds producers that the food and veterinary medicines used must have the corresponding ICA registration, to guarantee their quality and safety.