ICA supports projects for Tahiti acid lime and cocoa producers in Cauca – news

ICA supports projects for Tahiti acid lime and cocoa producers in Cauca

ICA supports projects for Tahiti acid lime and cocoa producers in Cauca

Mayor of Morales, councilors of that territorial entity, the FUP and the ICA, came together to develop productive initiatives.

As a strategic ally, the Colombian Agricultural Institute (ICA) will be part of an inter-institutional project that will be carried out in the municipality of Morales, Cauca, aimed at strengthening producers of Tahiti sour lime and cocoa.

The above occurred as a result of the meeting of officials from the Morales Agricultural Development Secretariat, municipal councilors, dean of the Faculty of Agricultural Sciences of the Popayán University Foundation and the sectional manager of ICA in Cauca.

“Priority was given to the elaboration of a productive project for the strengthening and transformation of the cocoa bean, as well as promoting the production of Tahiti acid lime in the municipality of Morales, taking into account that the orientation of the productive system for the fruit will be with agroecological approach”, explained Vladimir Ernesto Medina Vásquez, ICA sectional manager in Cauca.

The resources for this project will be in charge of the Mayor’s Office of Morales, while the ICA will provide technical support in aspects of health and safety, in order to improve agricultural practices and increase the sustainability and competitiveness of crops.

