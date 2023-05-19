ICA trained students from agricultural schools in Chocó

Officials from the Colombian Agricultural Institute (ICA), Chocó branch, trained 58 students from three agricultural educational institutions.

The objective of the activity was to train students belonging to the municipality of Río Quito, on the phytosanitary management of crops of economic importance for the producing families of Chocó.

It is of great importance that students and the community in general acquire the necessary tools that allow them to identify the affectations that can occur in the different crops in the area, this in order to prevent small producers from having economic losses.

It is for this reason that the ICA, as a health authority, has been carrying out activities with students, who have agricultural farms and require information on the proper management of pests and/or diseases that can cause damage.

“We will continue working in coordination with educational institutions, small, medium, large producers and the community in general so that healthy and safe fruits for human consumption are harvested from primary production,” said the sectional manager of ICA in Chocó, Luis Klinger. .