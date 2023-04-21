ICBF announces special attention to indigenous communities of Alto Andágueda, Bagadó

For a month, more than fifty professionals from the Colombian Institute for Family Well-being (ICBF), including psychologists, social workers, nutritionists, anthropologists, sociologists, and family advocates, will ensure that they protect and contribute to the restoration of the rights of girls, boys , adolescents, pregnant women and lactating mothers from the 37 communities of the Embera people of the Thami del Alto Andágueda reservation in the municipality of Bagadó, including families returning from Bogotá and Medellín, in response to the commitments established in the plan of return of the National Government.

Through the intervention of the ICBF, through the Mobile Units and Active Search Units strategies, it will contribute to the fulfillment of the commitments signed by the institute and the community to guarantee and restore the rights of the children and adolescents of the reservation.

During the care days with the multidisciplinary teams, psychosocial monitoring will be carried out, which includes the verification of rights and nutritional screening of children, pregnant mothers and lactating women, as well as the identification of cases of threats and violations of rights. for the activation of care pathways.

It should be noted that the commitments that will be worked on are:

1. Socialization of the resolution on the guarantee of the rights of children and adolescents in a situation of begging;

2. Joint construction of care route with begging issues;

3. Review the needs regarding the implementation of the current model to build, in concert with women, a culturally relevant early childhood care model;

4. Carry out an agreement between the ICBF, the Ministry of Health, indigenous authorities and women to launch a program on the prevention of pregnancies in young people and sexual orientation.