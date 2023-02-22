Astrid Eliana Cáceres Cárdenas, director in charge of Family Welfare, revealed that 36,000 community mothers -all over 57 years old- will be able to receive the pension bonus as of July 2023.

“Of the 48,000 community mothers, there are 36,000 over 57 years of age with whom we are going to gradually begin to apply the pension bonus. We have reached a job that provides us with 95% of the minimum wage, so they will benefit. We started with 500, then another 500, until all mothers over the age of 57 have the possibility of retirement with that pension bonus, starting in July of this year,” the official said.

The Government has indicated that, based on this decision, it is expected that, by the end of 2023, there will be more than 10,000 beneficiaries. Another 6,000 would be incorporated in 2024. Furthermore, in 2025 10,000 places would be opened. The list of beneficiaries should exceed 36,000 people.

On February 11, the director of the ICBF and the community mothers of the National Union of Child and Adolescent Care Workers of the National Family Welfare System (SINTRACIHOBI) reached agreements such as the one mentioned.