The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for two people in connection with war crimes committed in Ukraine.

The President of Russia, Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, and the Commissioner for Children’s Rights in the Office of the President of the Russian Federation, Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova, are the suspects in question.

Both are believed to be involved in the illegal deportation of children and illegal population transfer from the occupied areas of Ukraine to Russia. The crimes were allegedly committed in the occupied territory of Ukraine since at least February 24, 2022. “There are reasonable grounds to believe that both Putin and Lvova-Belova bear individual criminal responsibility for the aforementioned crimes,” the ICC noted.

The Chamber of Pre-Trial Questions II considered that the arrest warrants are secret to protect the victims and witnesses, as well as to safeguard the investigation. However, the Chamber also considered that the public disclosure of the arrest warrants and the names of the suspects could help to prevent the commission of new crimes.

The arrest warrants were issued pursuant to the requests submitted by the Prosecutor’s Office on February 22, 2023. It is important to note that the arrest warrants are not a conviction and that suspects have the right to a fair trial and to present their defense in court. court.

