ICC Test Rankings, Williamson tops, Smith comes second

Dubai (Web Desk) The International Cricket Council has released the world ranking of Test players, in which Steven Smith has come second for his best performance in the ongoing Ashes series. In the world rankings, New Zealand’s Kane Williamson is on the first place, while Australia’s Smith has risen four ranks to the second position with 882 rating points. Played an innings of 34 runs and led the team to the second victory.

In the list, Australia’s Lebushen is third with 873 points, while Kangaroos’ better Travis Head is in fourth position with 872 points. English cricketer Joy Root is fifth after being demoted by 4 ranks, while national team captain Babar Azam has come to sixth place, his number of rating points is 862.

In the top 10 Test bowlers ranking, Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi, who will be in action in the series against Sri Lanka, has moved up one place to the sixth position while India’s Ravi Ashwin is on the first position with 860 rating points.

