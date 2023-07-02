ICC World Cup, 2-time world champions West Indies out of title race

Harare (Web Desk) Scotland defeated the two-time ICC World Cup winner team West Indies by 7 wickets and eliminated the race for participation in the World Cup 2023.

In the third match of Super Six in ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Scotland defeated West Indies by 7 wickets.

During the match, Scotland played the best game and eliminated the two-time world champions from the qualifying round of the World Cup 2023.

The West Indies team could not play well while batting first and lost all wickets for 181 runs in the 44th over. Scotland got an easy target of 182 runs for victory which was achieved by the Scottish XI with only 3 wickets.

Holder top scored for West Indies with 45 runs, Romerio Shepherd was the second leading batsman with 36 runs while Brendan King returned to the pavilion with 22 runs.

Scotland team achieved the target of 182 runs in 43.3 overs, Scotland wicketkeeper batsman Matthew Cross played an unbeaten innings of 74 runs and sounded the alarm for other teams, Brendan McCullin with 69 runs was the other outstanding. Became the best player of the match.

It should be noted that West Indies have won the World Cup in 1975 and 1979.

