ICC World Cup 2023 schedule changed once again

Dubai: The new schedule of the ICC World Cup 2023 to be held in India has been shared again after the changes. Fans all over the world are eagerly waiting to watch this high voltage match between Pakistan and India.

According to the new schedule released by the ICC, the dates of 8 World Cup matches in India have been changed. According to the new schedule, the India-Pakistan match will be played in Ahmedabad on October 14 instead of October 15, while the match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be played in Hyderabad on October 10 instead of October 12, and the Pakistan-England match will be played on November 11 instead of October 12. will BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said that the India-Pakistan match has been shifted to another venue due to security reasons.

According to the schedule, the first match will be played between England and Bangladesh on October 10, while the second match will be played between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. On October 12, the only match will be between Australia and South Africa, while on October 13, a single match will also be played, on which day the Kiwis and Bengal Tigers will compete. On October 14, Pakistan and India teams will compete, on October 15, England and Afghani teams will face each other. Two matches will be played on November 11, the first match will be between the Kangaroos and the Bengali team, while the second match will be between the Pakistan and British teams.

