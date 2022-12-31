Original title: More than 20 parks in Beijing have started ice and snow activities one after another. The ice and snow season is expected to last until February next year.

Chinanews.com, Beijing, December 30th (Xu Jing) The reporter learned from the Beijing Landscaping Bureau that ice and snow activities in more than 20 parks in Beijing have started one after another, and the ice and snow season is expected to last until mid-February 2023. This winter, citizens can enjoy ice and snow activities in major parks, and exercise happily in rich interactive projects.

Peng Qiang, director of the Park Management Division of the Beijing Landscaping Bureau, said that in order to allow citizens and tourists to enjoy ice and snow sports and feel happy and healthy, ice and snow activities in more than 20 parks in the capital have started one after another. Outside the field, there is also an artificial snow field. At the same time, the rivers, lakes and squares of some parks are also fully utilized to hold ice and snow activities.

According to the statistics of the park management office, there are ice carts, ice slides, ice bicycles and other items in the ice rinks opened in various parks. For example, the Ninth Ice Fitness Event in the Summer Palace included ice carts, ice bicycles and electric amusement equipment; the Sixth Happy Ice and Snow Season in Zizhuyuan Park provided items such as skates, ice slides, and electric dog sledges; Dance” Olympic Forest Park ice activities and ice bumper cars.

In the snow field, there are parent-child interactive entertainment projects such as snow flying saucers, snow parks, and snow trains. Some parks also have snow polar zoos. The 6th Happy Ice and Snow Season in Zizhuyuan Park set up snow mazes, snow zorbs, snow track cars, and snow armored vehicles; the “Hello Duck Ice and Snow Paradise” in Olympic Forest Park has a rotating snow circle and a snow playing square , Frozen and other projects; in the 13th Taoranting Ice and Snow Carnival, in addition to ski circles, snowmobiles and other projects, tourists can also watch penguins.

In order to provide citizens with a safe, warm and comfortable ice and snow play environment, service reception stations have been set up in the ice and snow activity areas of each park to provide various services and guidance. At the same time, the park will also do a good job of cleaning and disinfection.

It is understood that Beijing’s winter ice and snow season is expected to last until mid-February 2023 (the specific date depends on the weather conditions). The Beijing Landscaping Bureau calls on citizens to abide by the play instructions for various activities during the ice and snow season. During the play, do a good job of self-protection, do not get together, do not gather. Wear a mask while queuing, keep a safe distance of more than 1 meter, and follow the guidance of the on-site staff. Due to the low temperature of outdoor activities, citizens are advised to wear as many clothes as possible during ice and snow activities and keep warm.