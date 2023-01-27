Home News Ice and snow tourism continues to heat up, leading the new trend of Spring Festival travel_China Economic Net——National Economic Portal
Ice and snow tourism continues to heat up, leading the new trend of Spring Festival travel

CCTV News: During the Spring Festival this year, ice and snow tourism continued to heat up. More and more citizens and tourists come to the ski resort to experience the unique fun of ice and snow tourism.

　　

During the Spring Festival, in a ski resort in Wuyi County, Hebei Province, many tourists were immersed in the joy brought by ice and snow sports. Among them were young people who came together, as well as enthusiastic children and parents. Building snowmen, driving tanks, playing Zorb, riding bicycles, everyone was in the snow and had a good time.

In the past few days, as the temperature has dropped sharply, heavy snow has fallen in Siming Mountain, Ningbo City, Zhejiang Province. In a ski resort in Fenghua, people spent a happy New Year of the Rabbit in the world of ice and snow. Under the guidance of ski instructors, many brave beginners started staggeringly, and with practice again and again, they also “get better” on the ski field and feel the pleasant time on the snow.

　　

During the Spring Festival, the ski resort in Mao County, Aba Prefecture, Sichuan ushered in a peak passenger flow. The vast number of ski enthusiasts chase the wind and snow, stretch their bodies, and ride skateboards. While enjoying skiing, they can get closer to the blue sky, bathe in the sun, and enjoy the gifts of nature. The ski resort has 3 elementary, intermediate and advanced ski trails with a total length of 4.5 kilometers. In addition, snowmobiles, snow circles, snow boats and other projects are also popular among tourists.

