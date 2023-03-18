



Of Thai origin, the Ice Cream Roll or ice cream roll as it is known, arrived in Cuenca at the hands of Mónica Campaña and Eddi Peña, a couple of entrepreneurs who offer a different way of consuming ice cream.

The plus in this recipe is that a steel plate is used at an average temperature of minus 22 degrees Celsius. On this the ingredients are spread to suit the client, they can be, fresh fruits, fruit pulp, chocolates or liquor, among other options.

We proceed to mix the ingredients using a spatula, until a frozen mass is formed and then it is scraped, forming a kind of rolls.

With $3,000 of start-up capital, Monica and Eddi launched their Ice Cream Roll venture in mid-2020. They also offer sandwiches, waffles, and crepes at the store. The pandemic delayed their plans to start their own business, but it did not discourage them.

“With the few savings we had, we decided to open the store. My husband and I lost our job and we focused squarely on this. This is how we started with our local, people are getting to know us and the goal is to expand”, says Mónica.

As it was a different way of making ice cream, the entrepreneurs learned from scratch. Watching tutorials on Youtube and other digital platforms, they learned the correct handling of the machine, as well as obtaining the base to make the ice cream and detecting the exact point of preparation to lay it on the plate and make the roll.

Making an ice cream takes about three minutes. Ice creams don’t exist until the customer chooses what he wants. You can combine flavors and the most risky, choose up to three of them. While waiting, the diner watches how the product takes shape with each ingredient.

Some of the alternatives are blackberry, strawberry, banana, kiwi. In pulp it works with tamarind, soursop, naranjilla, passion fruit, which is made in the same place.

“Many times they ask us for unusual mixes. They want to try something different and that is precisely what we have. A personalized ice cream. It has no flavorings, preservatives, or colorings. It is simply the flavor of what the client chooses”, said Mónica.

The ice cream base is obtained with lactose-free milk, making it suitable for lactose intolerant people. And it is low in sugar, so that the flavor of the fruit stands out and it is also ideal for people with diabetes.

Although Ice Cream Roll started with Monica and Eddi, it currently generates two jobs.

As for suppliers, they work with Azuayan agro-producers who sell organic fruits. Among the challenges they have had to face on this path of entrepreneurship is the rise in the price of raw materials and competition in the ice cream sector. However, perseverance has kept them going and they aim to consolidate to open branches in the city. (PNH)-(I)

Camila Ortega, works at Ice Cream Rolls, which also offers sandwiches, crepes and waffles. XCA

Ice Cream Rolls is located on Remigio Crespo and Ricardo Muñoz streets.

dollars and up is the cost of the Ice Cream Rolls. The price varies according to the ingredients.