Ice cream with cherry and lavender sauce – a simple recipe given by cook Ardia Diamanti

Delicious ice cream is a real heavenly delight in the summer heat. It is important to present it well. For example, in a glass, a tall glass or a decanter. She shared the recipe for an exquisite cold delicacy cook Ardia Diamanti.

— Cherries are in season now, and they are perfect for desserts, says Ardia Diamanti. — Here is one of the recipes.

Ice cream with cherry and lavender sauce

150 g of creamy or milk ice cream

Half a glass of pitted cherries

A handful of dried lavender flowers

Lemon – 1 pc.

A quarter of a glass of boiling water

Cane sugar – 2 tablespoons

Cream for decoration (to taste)

Pour boiling water over the lavender, let it infuse for 20-30 minutes. After cooling, add lemon juice. Strain. Top the ice cream with chilled cherries, lemon-lavender sauce and brown cane sugar. Serve in a tall glass, garnished with whipped cream.

Bon appetit!

Earlier, Ardia Diamanti shared how to make a cinnamon black cherry sauce that’s perfect for ice cream and cheesecakes.

Photo from Olga Smetanska’s album

