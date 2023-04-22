Ice hockey: Bolzano loses the central European final – Trentino AA/S

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BOLZANO, APRIL 21 – HC Bolzano lost 1:2 against Ec Red Bull Salzburg in the final of the Ice Hockey League, the Central European championship in which teams from Austria, Slovenia, Hungary and, of course, Italy participate. It is the third time that the two teams have crossed cues in the final: the Foxes of Bolzano had won in 2014 and 2018, both reaching the decisive match, in those cases played in Salzburg. The Bolzanos were in the lead for a long time, but in the last drittel the Austrians overturned the result. The two teams had dominated the regular season, finishing in first and second place, respectively. (HANDLE).

