Eagle under pressure

“We’re looking ahead. It’s our turn on Sunday” , said Cologne coach Uwe Krupp before the sixth quarter-final game on Sunday (2 p.m.). So far, the Cologne team has lost their two home games against the Adler, who are now only missing one win to reach the semi-finals. Four wins are necessary to progress in the best-of-seven series of the DEL playoffs.

“It’s funny how sometimes a hockey game goes” , said Mannheim’s coach Bill Stewart about his team’s emotional race to catch up. Wolf now expects his team to have a mental advantage. “ It sure is a bitter pill to swallow” said the eagle striker facing the sharks.

DEG is out

Ingolstadt had made the semi-finals perfect prematurely with a crazy catch-up race against the Düsseldorfer EG. After beating DEG 2:5 and 3:6, ERC fought its way into overtime in the final third, where Stefan Matteau secured the fourth win.