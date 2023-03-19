Contested game – no goals in the first third

The two teams fought another intense fight – it only took 34 seconds until Mannheim’s David Wolf and Cologne’s Stanislav Dietz had to sit in the penalty box for the first time. Mannheim was the better team overall in the goalless first third, Ryan MacInnis (2nd) tested Cologne keeper Mirko Pantkowski for the first time. Pantkowski also had his hands full in the minutes that followed.

On the other side, Mannheim lost the disc in the build-up game, but Maximilian Kammerer (8th), who had got off to a good start, missed Cologne’s big chance. The Adler then covered the Haie goal with shots again, Markus Eisenschmid (12′) and David Wolf (13′) narrowly missed. Shortly before the end of the first period, Pantkowski prevented the Haie from falling behind with a lightning reflex when he saved against Matthias Plachta, who was completely free.

Cologne turns backlog into the lead

In the middle section, Mannheim took the lead with a majority: After a precise cross pass from Plachta, Tyler Gaudet (22nd) took the disc on the left and sent it into the near post. There were chances on both sides. First, Cologne’s Dietz (24′) put a shot just over the crossbar, on the other side Pantkowski deflected a shot from Thomas Larkin (25′) over the goal with his shoulder.

The Haie equalized in the 32nd minute: a deflected shot by Mark Olver found the Mannheim goal. Andreas Thuresson wanted to push Olver’s shot over the line in front of the Adler goal – he didn’t hit the puck, but irritated Adler keeper Arno Tiefensee with his action.

Mannheim responded with a shot from Eisenschmid (35′) – then Köln struck again. Nick Bailen (36th) initially got stuck on three Mannheim players, but Carter Proft got the disc back and hung up again for Bailen, who scored in the top left corner to make it 2-1.

Plachta nails the puck into the Cologne case

The final third began in disarray. Mannheim was just able to clear a Cologne shot that Tiefensee slipped over the schooner on the line. A minute later, a slap shot from David McIntyre (47′) just missed the Adler goal. Then Pantkowski was the center of attention again: The Haie keeper made both Lean Bergmann (48′) and MacInnis’ (49′) miss their shots.

In the last ten minutes, Mannheim kept attacking, but Cologne always brought a racket in between or Pantkowski was on the spot – but with almost 90 seconds to go Mannheim was outnumbered again. The disc came to the blue line to Plachta (59th), who equalized with a 147 km/h fast one-timer.

McIntyre becomes the match winner

Mannheim started the first overtime under a lot of pressure, but Gaudet (61st) and Nico Krämmer (64th) didn’t use their top-class opportunities. McIntyre (67th) and Landon Ferraro (69th) missed big chances at Cologne. So it went into the second 20-minute overtime. In this McIntyre (87th) made the decision.

Game four will take place on Tuesday (7:30 p.m.) in Cologne.