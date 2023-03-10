Home News Ice hockey, DEL: Kölner Haie would have to dodge in the quarterfinals because of Helene Fischer – ice hockey – sport
News

Ice hockey, DEL: Kölner Haie would have to dodge in the quarterfinals because of Helene Fischer – ice hockey – sport

by admin
Ice hockey, DEL: Kölner Haie would have to dodge in the quarterfinals because of Helene Fischer – ice hockey – sport

This would then have to be held at the Rhenish rival Krefeld Pinguine from the DEL2. The sharks announced this on Friday. The background is scheduling problems with the actual home in Cologne. Pop singer Fischer will perform in the arena, which can seat almost 19,000 spectators, on March 26th.

The Haie would have home advantage in a possible sixth game of the best-of-seven series that day. “We have been considering the scenario of a sixth quarter-final game for a long time because the arena sought an exchange with us on this at an early stage.”said Haie Managing Director Philipp Walter.

Walter: “Convinced to have found the best solution”

“We feel a great responsibility, because leaving your arena for a home game is not easy for any club. We are convinced that we have found the best solution under the special circumstances, even if a bitter aftertaste remains.”said Walter. The arena in Krefeld has a capacity of just over 8,000 spectators.


Source: dpa

See also  National Day holiday epidemic prevention and control will not relax - Cultural News - Kaifeng.com

You may also like

Twelve years after Fukushima, Japan’s nuclear dreams are...

A pair of golden phoenixes were flying… The...

Keityn leads the global music charts in the...

Tianjin: Encourage fund investment promotion to strengthen market-oriented...

Trial in Eisenstadt – When the honey pot...

.week in the economy: Still strong labor market...

Community and Invías reviewed commitments for the paving...

2. Bundesliga: FCK loses contact to the top:...

Bacteria can produce electricity from air. Scientists want...

Neymar’s operation had no complications, according to PSG

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy