This would then have to be held at the Rhenish rival Krefeld Pinguine from the DEL2. The sharks announced this on Friday. The background is scheduling problems with the actual home in Cologne. Pop singer Fischer will perform in the arena, which can seat almost 19,000 spectators, on March 26th.

The Haie would have home advantage in a possible sixth game of the best-of-seven series that day. “We have been considering the scenario of a sixth quarter-final game for a long time because the arena sought an exchange with us on this at an early stage.” said Haie Managing Director Philipp Walter.

Walter: “Convinced to have found the best solution”

“We feel a great responsibility, because leaving your arena for a home game is not easy for any club. We are convinced that we have found the best solution under the special circumstances, even if a bitter aftertaste remains.” said Walter. The arena in Krefeld has a capacity of just over 8,000 spectators.



