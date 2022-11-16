The Alleghe ice rink reopens. The machines of the “Alvise De Toni” ice rink will be put back into operation and will soon start producing ice again. After that the sports facility will be able to reopen for business. The mayor Danilo De Toni announces it: «The Municipality, with great commitment and without the assistance of any public or private entity, will soon reactivate the ice rink. We plan to reopen as early as next week.”

The sports facility had been “stopped” on 2 October, following a 53 thousand euro electricity bill referring to the month of August and received on 15 September. However, the municipal administration had wanted to allow the sports clubs to organize themselves in time with other structures and in particular the Alleghe hockey to play an important inter-regional youth tournament.

A demonstration in front of the Alleghe ice rink against the closure

“That’s why we postponed the closing for two weeks,” underlines Mayor De Toni. «The decision, anticipated and justified by the companies and the parents of the boys, was taken as the expense had become unsustainable and the control unit on the Zunaia had definitively stopped producing even those few kilowatts that it had guaranteed in August. Furthermore, there were no clear forecasts on energy costs, so much so that further increases were assumed. Now, however, with the reduction in energy prices, albeit slight, and above all in consideration of the social value represented by the ice rink for the activity of children, young people and sports clubs, having made the necessary and painful budget checks, we have produced a further effort to be able to reopen”.

Danilo De Toni, mayor of Alleghe

The municipal administration of Alleghe reminds that the control unit on the Zunaia is at the moment stopped, due to the scarcity of rainfall and the lack of water. But the will is still to reopen the ice rink. «We promised that we would work to reactivate the service. And as long as these conditions remain, we will try to keep it open, in the awareness that the sustainability of the opening must be guaranteed. Naturally we trust in the disbursement of the non-repayable contributions provided for in the ter aid decree », concludes the mayor De Toni. “Some considerations will have to be made for the future, because it is no longer sustainable that all the costs of the ice rink, a structure used by the entire Agordo valley, fall exclusively on the Municipality of Alleghe”.