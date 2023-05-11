Ice Saints 2023: All about the weather pawn rule

In fact, according to the German Weather Service, temperatures in Saarland will fall well below the 10-degree mark again at night from May 11th. According to the German Weather Service, low temperatures of only 5 degrees can be expected in the morning on the holy Mamertus in Saarland – in the evening the temperatures rise locally to 18 degrees, but then rain is to be expected. Even on St. Pancratius, May 12th, it stays wet throughout the Saarland.