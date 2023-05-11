Ice Saints 2023: All about the weather pawn rule

The days from May 11th to 15th are also popularly known as strict gentlemen, ice men, May frosts or ice saints. On these days, according to peasant rules, it should get really cold again before summer.
The Ice Saints 2023: Name origin and date
The Ice Saints are name days of Christian saints
The ice saints are also dealt with in some peasant rules: “No summer before Bonifaz, no frost after Sophie.” and “Pankraz and Servaz are two evil brothers, what spring has brought they destroy again” are just two of many sayings. They all convey a similar message: on these days it often gets cold again before summer really gets going.
The Ice Saints: This is how the weather phenomenon occurs
According to the German Weather Service, the reason for the drop in temperature in mid-May is north or north-west weather conditions, “which lead the arctic polar air directly to Central Europe”. Although this phenomenon was regularly observed up until the mid-19th century, there is no guarantee that temperatures will collapse during the Ice Saints.
According to the German Weather Service, the probability of frost occurring on the ice saints decreases over the years. While the cold Sophie still brought snow in 1750, the frost is now more and more absent.
The German Weather Service explains that the probability of cold recurrences in mid-May has fallen to around 60 percent in recent years. The German Weather Service cites climate change as a possible reason for this decline.
You should only plant these plants after the ice saints
If you sow your non-hardy plants such as tomatoes, cucumbers, pumpkins and summer flowers or transplant them outside after May 15th, you reduce the risk of a frost-related crop failure.
However, since frost is not on the agenda on exactly these days every year, it is worth taking a look at the weather forecast: Even after May 15, ground frost is still possible and in many years the dreaded frost during the Ice Saints does not occur at all.
can also be sown before the ice saints, as they tolerate the cold a little better than their heat-loving conspecifics.
The Ice Saints: This is what the weather in Saarland is like
In fact, according to the German Weather Service, temperatures in Saarland will fall well below the 10-degree mark again at night from May 11th. According to the German Weather Service, low temperatures of only 5 degrees can be expected in the morning on the holy Mamertus in Saarland – in the evening the temperatures rise locally to 18 degrees, but then rain is to be expected. Even on St. Pancratius, May 12th, it stays wet throughout the Saarland.
On May 15th and 16th, around the cold Sophie, the temperatures at night approach the five-degree mark again – this means that ground frost is possible again.